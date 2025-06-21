Breaking News
Paris displays over a 100 rare Napoleon items

Paris displays over a 100 rare Napoleon items

Updated on: 21 June,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

More than 100 personal relics of Napoleon Bonaparte, from his military hat to divorce documents, are showcased in Paris before going under the hammer at a historic auction.

File pic

Over 100 relics belonging to legendary emperor Napoleon — which shaped empires, broke hearts and spawned centuries of fascination — are on display in Paris ahead of being  auctioned. 

The items include his battered military hat, a sleeve from his red velvet coat, and even the divorce papers that ended one of history’s most tormented romances.


