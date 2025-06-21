More than 100 personal relics of Napoleon Bonaparte, from his military hat to divorce documents, are showcased in Paris before going under the hammer at a historic auction.

File pic

Listen to this article Paris displays over a 100 rare Napoleon items x 00:00

Over 100 relics belonging to legendary emperor Napoleon — which shaped empires, broke hearts and spawned centuries of fascination — are on display in Paris ahead of being auctioned.

The items include his battered military hat, a sleeve from his red velvet coat, and even the divorce papers that ended one of history’s most tormented romances.

