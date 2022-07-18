Passenger plane crashes in Somalia, no deaths reported

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 July,2022 03:53 PM IST  |  Mogadishu
Airport authorities said passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A passenger plane has crashed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu with the 30 people on board safely evacuated.

Airport authorities said passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa. There was no immediate report of any injuries or reasons given for the cause of the crash.




The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu's international airport and then caught fire. Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage.


