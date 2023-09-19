Peace rally for Manipur’s ethnic people held in US

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 September,2023 09:42 AM IST  |  Washington
The rally organised by Zomi Innkuan USA expressed the participants’ unwavering solidarity with the Zomi-Kuki people hit by the crisis in Manipur for more than 120 days

Kuki-Zomi community members at the protest in Washington. Pic/AP

Participants at a peace rally held by a prominent organisation representing the Zo ethnic community in Manipur in front of the Indian embassy in Washington DC voiced solidarity with their fellow brethren in the state who have been adversely affected by the ongoing ethnic violence.


The rally organised by Zomi Innkuan USA expressed the participants’ unwavering solidarity with the Zomi-Kuki people hit by the crisis in Manipur for more than 120 days. It was attended by members of the Zomi community in the US and other supporters to shed light on the urgent need for a lasting solution to the conflict in Manipur.


Demonstrators held placards with messages that reflected the plight of the Zo people and their earnest plea for a separate administration in Manipur. Zomi Innkuan USA was established in 2005.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news washington manipur news united states of america

