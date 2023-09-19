Peace rally for Manipur’s ethnic people held in US

The rally organised by Zomi Innkuan USA expressed the participants’ unwavering solidarity with the Zomi-Kuki people hit by the crisis in Manipur for more than 120 days

Kuki-Zomi community members at the protest in Washington. Pic/AP

Participants at a peace rally held by a prominent organisation representing the Zo ethnic community in Manipur in front of the Indian embassy in Washington DC voiced solidarity with their fellow brethren in the state who have been adversely affected by the ongoing ethnic violence.

The rally organised by Zomi Innkuan USA expressed the participants’ unwavering solidarity with the Zomi-Kuki people hit by the crisis in Manipur for more than 120 days. It was attended by members of the Zomi community in the US and other supporters to shed light on the urgent need for a lasting solution to the conflict in Manipur.

Demonstrators held placards with messages that reflected the plight of the Zo people and their earnest plea for a separate administration in Manipur. Zomi Innkuan USA was established in 2005.

