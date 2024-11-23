Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Penguin found on Australia beach returns to sea

Penguin found on Australia beach returns to sea

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

Top

He was released from a Parks and Wildlife Service boat on Wednesday

Penguin found on Australia beach returns to sea

‘Gus’ being released back into the ocean. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Penguin found on Australia beach returns to sea
x
00:00

The only emperor penguin known to have swum from Antarctica to Australia was released at sea 20 days after he waddled ashore on a popular tourist beach, officials said Friday.


The adult male, named ‘Gus’ by his caregivers, was found on November 1 on Ocean Beach sand dunes in the town of Denmark in temperate southwest Australia—about 3,500 km north of the icy waters off the Antarctic coast. 


He was released from a Parks and Wildlife Service boat on Wednesday. The boat traveled for several hours from the city of Albany before Gus was released into the ocean.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia melbourne Antarctica world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK