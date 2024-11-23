Penguin found on Australia beach returns to sea

He was released from a Parks and Wildlife Service boat on Wednesday

‘Gus’ being released back into the ocean. Pic/AP

The only emperor penguin known to have swum from Antarctica to Australia was released at sea 20 days after he waddled ashore on a popular tourist beach, officials said Friday.

The adult male, named ‘Gus’ by his caregivers, was found on November 1 on Ocean Beach sand dunes in the town of Denmark in temperate southwest Australia—about 3,500 km north of the icy waters off the Antarctic coast.

He was released from a Parks and Wildlife Service boat on Wednesday. The boat traveled for several hours from the city of Albany before Gus was released into the ocean.

