Pennsylvania: Escaped killer slips out of search area

Danelo Cavalcante has changed his appearance since his escape from prison. Pic/AP

Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a search area, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van, abandoning it miles away and remained at large.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania Police said that Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole the unlocked van which had the keys inside on Saturday about three-quarters of a mile from the northern perimeter of the search area where hundreds of law enforcement officers had been searching for him. The theft wasn’t noticed for hours.

