Petition in NGT seeks MP govt's assurance on safe disposal of Union Carbide waste

Updated on: 05 January,2025 09:02 AM IST  |  Jabalpur
PTI |

Top

On Thursday, 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste reached Pithampur from Bhopal for disposal following the MP High Court order.

Representation pic

A petition has been filed in the National Green Tribunal's Bhopal bench seeking an assurance from the Madhya Pradesh government that the disposal of Union Carbide waste won't harm people in nearby areas. The petition has urged the green court to direct the state's chief secretary to declare on oath about the safety of people in Pithampur in Dhar district where the Carbide waste has been transported for disposal.


The petition, filed by a Jabalpur-based social organisation, also seeks direction to the authorities in Dhar to submit on oath that the residents in the area won't be harmed due to the disposal of the Carbide waste. On Thursday, 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste reached Pithampur from Bhopal for disposal following the MP High Court order.


Furthermore, the petition seeks direction to MP government to publish in Hindi and English newspapers a particular report regarding the disposal of this waste to allay public concerns, said PG Najpandey of Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch and activist Sunil Bhargav.


The social organisation filed the petition in the NGT on Friday, Najpandey told PTI. There is apprehension because thousands of people died due to the leak of toxic methyl isocyanate gas from Union Carbide Factory on the intervening night of December 2-4, 1984, he said. 'Therefore, we have moved the NGT to take cognizance of their concerns,' Najpandey said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news bhopal madhya pradesh India news

