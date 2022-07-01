Breaking News
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos appoints career diplomat Enrique Manalo as foreign affairs secretary

Updated on: 01 July,2022 11:31 AM IST  |  Manila
On May 25, the Philippine Congress proclaimed Marcos winner of the May 9 presidential election, with over 31 million votes or more than 58 per cent of the votes cast

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos appoints career diplomat Enrique Manalo as foreign affairs secretary

Enrique Manalo. File Pic/AFP


Newly-appointed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos swore in career diplomat Luis Enrique Manalo as the country's new Foreign Secretary on Friday. Before his appointment, Manalo, 69, was the permanent Philippine representative to the UN, reports Xinhua news agency.

He previously served as undersecretary for policy at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and also acted as acting Foreign Secretary during the former Rodrigo Duterte administration. Having been working with the DFA since 1979, Manalo has a seasoned career, serving as ambassador in various countries and international organisations, including the UK and the European Union.




Ferdinand Marcos, the son of late Filipino leader Ferdinand Marcos, was sworn in as the 17th President of the Philippines on Thursday at the National Museum in Manila in front of thousands of people who witnessed the inauguration. On May 25, the Philippine Congress proclaimed Marcos winner of the May 9 presidential election, with over 31 million votes or more than 58 per cent of the votes cast. He succeeded Duterte who has finished his six-year term. The Philippine constitution permits the president to serve a single six-year term.


