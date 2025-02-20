Philippine village offers bounties on mosquitoes

An village of more than 100,000 residents, Addition Hills has done clean-ups, canal de-clogging and a hygiene campaign to combat dengue

Critics warned that people may breed mosquitoes for the reward

A village in the densely populated Philippine capital region launched a battle against dengue on Wednesday by offering a token bounty to residents for captured mosquitoes, dead or alive. The unusual strategy adopted by the Addition Hills village in Mandaluyong City reflects growing concern after the nearby city of Quezon declared an outbreak of the mosquito-borne illness over the weekend. Eight more areas reported an upsurge in cases.

At least 28,234 dengue cases were recorded in the Philippines this year (till February 1), a 40 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, as per the health department. Quezon City declared a dengue outbreak after deaths of 10 people, mostly children, out of 1,769 residents infected.

An village of more than 100,000 residents, Addition Hills has done clean-ups, canal de-clogging and a hygiene campaign to combat dengue. But when cases spiked to 42 this year and two young students died, village leader Carlito Cernal decided to intensify the battle. “Residents will get a reward of one Philippines peso (just over 1 cent) for every five mosquitoes or mosquito larva they turn in,” Cernal said. Critics warned the strategy could backfire if desperate people start breeding mosquitoes for the reward.

