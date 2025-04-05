Each eceived a SGD 5000 cash award and is eligible for a project grant up to SGD 20,000

Vijayalakshmi Mohan was among five people awarded. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PIO rangoli artist honoured in Singapore x 00:00

Singapore-based Indian-origin artist Vijayalakshmi Mohan, 66, originally from Trichy, India, was among five people who were awarded for promoting and passing on their skills and traditions in intangible cultural heritage to Singapore's community and younger generation. Mohan moved to Singapore in 1992 and became a citizen in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other recipients of the National Heritage Board's Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award are Malay drum maker Mohamed Yaziz Mohamed Hassan, Peranakan-style jeweller Thomis Kwan, Chinese tea shop Pek Sin Choon and Teochew pastry shop Thye Moh Chan. Each eceived a SGD 5000 cash award and is eligible for a project grant up to SGD 20,000.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever