PIO rangoli artist honoured in Singapore

Updated on: 05 April,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Singapore
Each eceived a SGD 5000 cash award and is eligible for a project grant up to SGD 20,000

Vijayalakshmi Mohan was among five people awarded. Pic/PTI

Singapore-based Indian-origin artist Vijayalakshmi Mohan, 66, originally from Trichy, India,  was among five people who were awarded for promoting and passing on their skills and traditions in intangible cultural heritage to Singapore's community and younger generation. Mohan moved to Singapore in 1992 and became a citizen in 2005.


Other recipients of the National Heritage Board's Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award are Malay drum maker Mohamed Yaziz Mohamed Hassan, Peranakan-style jeweller Thomis Kwan, Chinese tea shop Pek Sin Choon and Teochew pastry shop Thye Moh Chan. Each eceived a SGD 5000 cash award and is eligible for a project grant up to SGD 20,000.


