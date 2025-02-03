Breaking News
Plane catches fire on runway in Houston

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  Houston
Agencies |

There were 104 passengers and five crew members on board. The Houston Fire Department (HFD) said that no one was injured in the incident.

No one was injured in the incident. Pic/AFP

A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York caught fire during take-off at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday (local time), as reported by the New York Post. The plane had to be evacuated after the flames burst from one of its wings while it was taxing for take-off.


There were 104 passengers and five crew members on board. The Houston Fire Department (HFD) said that no one was injured in the incident.


On Friday, a plane crashed in Philadelphia, killing seven people and injuring 19 others. On Wednesday, an American Airlines aircraft collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington, leaving 67 people dead.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

