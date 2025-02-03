Plane catches fire on runway in Houston

There were 104 passengers and five crew members on board. The Houston Fire Department (HFD) said that no one was injured in the incident.

No one was injured in the incident. Pic/AFP

A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York caught fire during take-off at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday (local time), as reported by the New York Post. The plane had to be evacuated after the flames burst from one of its wings while it was taxing for take-off.

On Friday, a plane crashed in Philadelphia, killing seven people and injuring 19 others. On Wednesday, an American Airlines aircraft collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington, leaving 67 people dead.

