PM Modi's bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in Wilmington was an emotional one, as it was their final formal encounter since the American leader is not seeking reelection, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the US President hosted PM Modi at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday. The two leaders had extensive discussions about many significant aspects of US-Indian relations.

Since becoming close friends over the last four years ago, PM Modi and Biden have worked together to address several regional and international concerns. Last year, Biden had hosted Modi for the historic official State Visit.

"As to the atmosphere in the meeting with President Biden, it was indeed an emotional moment. Prime Minister was aware of the fact that in a sense it was a farewell meeting with President Biden and the fact that it was taking place at his personal residence made it all the more special," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told PTI.

"In fact, he (PM Modi) mentioned to him (Biden) that in India we say 'Jab Dil Ke Darwaze Khul Jaate Hain, to Ghar Ke Darwaaje Bhi Khul Jaate Hain' meaning when the doors of the heart open, so do the doors of the house. He said that you have opened the doors of your home to us. The fact that the doors of your heart have been opened to us has been known for a long time," Misri said in New York during a special briefing on the first day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US, cited by PTI.

"So, there was a very, very personal and a very emotional connection between the two leaders. The setting of the meeting itself was very special," he added.

PM Modi is on a 3-day visit to the United States from September 21 to 23.

During his three-day visit, PM Modi will take part in the Quad Leader's Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, along with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Anthony Albanese and Kishida Fumio, respectively. The summit will be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

On September 22, PM Modi will travel to New York to address a mega community event in Long Island. On the final day of his trip, Modi will address the world leaders in the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, PTI reported.

PM Modi's visit to the US comes ahead of the US Presidential elections, slated to be held on November 5. Trump is contesting against Vice-President Kamala Harris who is the Democratic presidential nominee, for the presidency.

(With inputs from PTI)