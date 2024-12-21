PM Modi arrives in Kuwait

On his arrival, PM Modi was warmly received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait

PM Modi is visiting Kuwait on the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here in the Gulf nation on a two-day visit where he will meet the Indian diaspora and hold talks with Kuwaiti leadership to "strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors".

Modi is visiting Kuwait on the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His visit to Kuwait will be the first of any Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

"Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

On his arrival, Modi was warmly received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait.

"A new chapter in the making! PM @narendramodi arrives in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah First Deputy PM, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait, H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, FM of Kuwait & several other Ministers & dignitaries at the airport," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

During the visit, Modi will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and also interact with the Indian community.

In his departure statement, he said his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait.

He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup here in Kuwait.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. He would also meet the vibrant Indian diaspora here. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its work-force (approx 9 lakhs). Indian workers top the Private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) work force list, according to Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Kuwait is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceed USD 10 billion.

India and Kuwait have enjoyed traditionally friendly relations, with links dating back to pre-oil Kuwait when maritime trade with India was the backbone of its economy.

