PM Modi cheered by 20,000 fans at Sydney stadium

Says trade between the two nations will double in 5 yrs

PM Modi delivers his speech at an event packed with members of the Indian diaspora in Sydney. Pic/AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by around 20,000 cheering fans, many chanting “Modi,” at a Sydney stadium on Tuesday during his second visit to Australia as his country’s leader.

Modi shared the stage with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Modi told the audience he expected trade between the two countries will double in the next five years. “Our positive cooperation is growing in areas like climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, education and health security,” he said.

Modi told The Australian newspaper that he wants to take India’s relationship with Australia to the “next level,” including closer defense and security ties to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi is The Boss, says Aus PM Albanese

At a special community event held at the Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Albanese compared PM Modi’s mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who incidentally is famed among his fans as ‘The Boss’. Witnessing the rousing welcome that Modi got from the crowd—who chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi, Modi’—at the Sydney stadium, Albanese said that his popularity is more than American singer-songwriter.

Sydney suburb officially renamed ‘Little India’

A street in Sydney was renamed ‘Little India’ by PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during a special community event. The Indian community in Harris Park celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day. “Wigram, Marion and Station Streets are home a variety of eateries and shops selling colourful saris, glittering bangles and spices that will transport you straight to Mumbai,” the city of Parramatta said on its website.

