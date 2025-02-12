France reiterates support for India’s permanent membership of the UNSC

French prez Emmanuel Macron, PM Narendra Modi inaugurate Indian Consulate in Marseille. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron discuss trade, investment; call for deeper engagement x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

They underlined their commitment to concrete actions to ensure that the global AI sector can drive beneficial social, economic, and environmental outcomes in the public interest. The two leaders also stressed an urgent need for reform in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and agreed to coordinate closely on various global issues, including the UNSC matters.

French President Macron reiterated France's firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC.

Modi and Macron reaffirmed their strong commitment to India-France Strategic Partnership, while noting that it has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years.

India's new consulate

Modi and Macron on Wednesday jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in Marseille city with the press of a button amid cheers from the gathered crowd.

Many of these people had come bearing national flags of both India and France, while some sported a tricolour headgear, adding colour to the occasion. Prior to the inauguration, Modi and Macron visited the historic Mazargues Cemetery, and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices fighting in the Great War.

Modi meets Google CEO

PM Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris where they discussed the “incredible opportunities” AI will bring to India.

The Indian-origin Alphabet Inc. CEO also discussed how Google and India can work together on the country's “digital transformation”.

“Delighted to meet with PM @narendramodi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India's digital transformation,” Pichai posted on X along with pictures.Agencies

25

No. of years of India-France ties

