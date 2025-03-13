PM Modi honoured with Mauritius’ highest award

India and Mauritius inked eight pacts in several sectors including trade and maritime security, and to promote use of national currencies for trade and combat money laundering

PM Modi pours Gangajal into Ganga Talao in Mauritius. Pics/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received Mauritius’ highest honour—the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean—from President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool at the island nation’s 57th National Day celebrations. Modi, the first Indian leader to receive this award, is the chief guest at the event for the second time, an honour he first received in 2015.

Mauritius National Day parade underway, in Port Louis, amid heavy rain

Institute of Public Service

Modi alongwith Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation. Modi said that the institute will serve as the hub for learning and research.

Eight pacts inked

India and Mauritius inked eight pacts in several sectors including trade and maritime security, and to promote use of national currencies for trade and combat money laundering.

INS Imphal opens decks to Mauritians

The Indian Navy contingent participates in the parade

Indian Navy’s formidable destroyer INS Imphal on Wednesday opened its decks for the Mauritians to coincide with National Day celebrations of the island nation. The ship welcomed a large number of visitors eager to explore one of the Indian Navy’s most advanced warships as part of the several activities that are taking place in and around the island nation in the next few days. The warship arrived in Port Louis on March 10 as part of a goodwill visit. The ship will remain there till March 14.

Indian Navy shines

The Indian Navy contingent participated in the National Day parade of Mauritius on Wednesday. PM Modi saluted the contingent as it passed by, bearing a placard with ‘India’ written on it and holding a tricolor. The navy showcased a marching contingent, the naval band, and a flypast by two helicopters carried aboard INS Imphal.

