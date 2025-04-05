PM Modi, Muhammad Yunus hold talks on Sheikh Hasina's extradition

Further, Misri said that PM Modi has expressed India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh during his meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Bangladesh's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus for the first time since Sheikh Hasina's ouster. In their meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, the two discussed Sheikh Hasina's extradition, the Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. Misri stated: “There were talks on Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Can't say more on that.”

Further, Misri said that PM Modi has expressed India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh during his meeting. “PM Modi reiterated India's support for democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He underlined India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh. The PM also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided,” Misri said, adding that the situation of minorities, including that of Hindu minorities, was raised by India.

