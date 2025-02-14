Musk is likely to have discussed Starlink's plans for India during the meeting. The Indian government has expressed support for the business tycoon's proposal to allocate spectrum through administrative means rather than through an auction

Pic/X

Listen to this article PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Blair House x 00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi met Tesla's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk at the Blair House in Washington DC, on Thursday.



Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by three of his children.



He also presented the Prime Minister with a special gift, before their discussion.



Musk is likely to have mentioned Starlink's plans for India during the meeting. Starlink's licence application is being reviewed and pending with the Department of Telecommunications. However, the Indian government has favoured Musk's proposal of spectrum allocation through administrative means rather than auctioning.



Indian operators have opposed the administrative allocation of spectrum, saying it will be against the '"level playing field" as they have acquired spectrum through bidding at a much higher cost.



On security concerns of the Indian government, it is believed that Elon Musk's company Starlink has assured that data will be stored locally.



Musk may also also spoken about prospects of collaboration between Space X and ISRO.



Earlier in December, Musk announced that Starlink's satellite internet was inactive in India after authorities seized two of the company's devices, one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling zone.



Musk has also been lobbying to reduce tariffs on Tesla's electric vehicles. Musk had agreed to export low-cost EV models of Tesla to India provided India reduces tariffs.



Before his meeting with Musk, PM Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at the Blair House.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.



PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House later in the day.



He will also meet Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at the Blair House.



This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term. PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit on Wednesday.



India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport.



Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with the US President and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.



In his departure statement, ahead of his US visit PM Modi noted that the visit will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.