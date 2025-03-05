Pope continues to rest

In its latest update, the Vatican said that the Pope rested well overnight, waking up shortly after 8 am.

Faithful pray in front of the statue of John Paul II in Rome. Pic/AFP

Pope Francis was resting on Wednesday, the start of the solemn Lenten period leading up to Holy Week observances, after sleeping through the night with a ventilation mask as he undergoes hospital treatment for double pneumonia. In its latest update, the Vatican said that the Pope rested well overnight, waking up shortly after 8 am.

Pope Francis remained in stable condition, with a guarded prognosis, meaning he was not out of danger. The 88-year-old Pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, had two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery. On Tuesday, he was breathing with just the help of supplemental oxygen, but resumed using a ventilation mask at night, the Vatican said.

