Home > News > World News > Article > Pope Francis arrives in East Timor

Pope Francis arrives in East Timor

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Dili
“Viva el Papa!” they shouted as he passed by. The 87-year-old Francis seemed to relish the greeting, smiling broadly

Pope Francis arrives in East Timor

People greet Pope Francis in Dili, East Timor. Pic/AFP

Pope Francis received a raucous welcome Monday as he arrived in East Timor to celebrate its recovery from a bloody and traumatic independence battle, even as he indirectly acknowledged an abuse scandal involving its Nobel Peace Prize-winning hero. Timorese jammed Francis’ motorcade route into town from the airport, waving Vatican and Timorese flags and toting yellow and white umbrellas—the colors of the Holy See—to shade themselves from the scorching midday sun. “Viva el Papa!” they shouted as he passed by. The 87-year-old Francis seemed to relish the greeting, smiling broadly.


