Pope Francis condition still critical but he is stable, says Vatican

Updated on: 27 February,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Rome
Agencies |

The Vatican said the pope had a peaceful night and was up, sitting in his armchair on Wednesday receiving therapy.

A prayer service for the health of Pope Francis at The Vatican

Pope Francis was sitting upright and receiving therapy for double pneumonia on Wednesday, the Vatican said. The Vatican said that it hoped to have information later in the day about the results of a CT scan taken on Tuesday evening to check on the status of the complex lung infection that has kept him hospitalised since February 14.


The Vatican said the pope had a peaceful night and was up, sitting in his armchair on Wednesday receiving therapy. Doctors said he remained in critical condition, but hasn’t had any further respiratory crises since Saturday.


