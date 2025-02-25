Pope Francis was well enough on Monday to meet in the hospital with the Vatican secretary of state and his deputy to approve new decrees of candidates for possible sainthood, the Vatican said Tuesday.

People gather to pray for Francis at St Peter’s basilica, The Vatican

Pope Francis' doing slightly better as he resumes work from hospital

Pope Francis continued his treatment for pneumonia Tuesday as the Vatican set in motion a nightly marathon of prayers. In the most upbeat bulletin in days, the Vatican said Francis had resumed work from his hospital room, calling a parish in Gaza City that he has kept in touch with since the war there began.

The decrees, published Tuesday in the Holy See’s noon bulletin, signalled that the machinery of the Vatican is grinding on even with Francis hospitalized and in critical condition. Doctors on Monday said he remained in critical condition with double pneumonia but reported a “slight improvement” in some laboratory results.

