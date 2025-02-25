Breaking News
CBSE draft norms propose conducting Class 10 boards in two phases from 2026
Kurla accident: BEST hands over financial assistance cheques to victims kins
India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber questions Apoorva Makhija
Eknath Shinde orders probe after French firm accuses MMRDA of corruption
Food delivery company worker held for harassing college student
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Pope Francis doing slightly better as he resumes work from hospital

Pope Francis’ doing slightly better as he resumes work from hospital

Updated on: 26 February,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Vatican City
Agencies |

Top

Pope Francis was well enough on Monday to meet in the hospital with the Vatican secretary of state and his deputy to approve new decrees of candidates for possible sainthood, the Vatican said Tuesday.

Pope Francis’ doing slightly better as he resumes work from hospital

People gather to pray for Francis at St Peter’s basilica, The Vatican

Listen to this article
Pope Francis’ doing slightly better as he resumes work from hospital
x
00:00

Pope Francis continued his treatment for pneumonia Tuesday as the Vatican set in motion a nightly marathon of prayers. In the most upbeat bulletin in days, the Vatican said Francis had resumed work from his hospital room, calling a parish in Gaza City that he has kept in touch with since the war there began.


Pope Francis was well enough on Monday to meet in the hospital with the Vatican secretary of state and his deputy to approve new decrees of candidates for possible sainthood, the Vatican said Tuesday.


The decrees, published Tuesday in the Holy See’s noon bulletin, signalled that the machinery of the Vatican is grinding on even with Francis hospitalized and in critical condition. Doctors on Monday said he remained in critical condition with double pneumonia but reported a “slight improvement” in some laboratory results.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pope francis vatican world news International news rome

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK