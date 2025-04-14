Pope Francis greets faithful at end of Palm Sunday Mass

Francis was not wearing nasal tubes for supplemental oxygen, as he had during a similar appearance last Sunday.

Pope Francis during a surprise appearance after Palm Sunday mass in The Vatican. PIC/AFP

A convalescing Pope Francis greeted the crowd in St Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday, wishing more than 20,000 faithful a “Good Palm Sunday, a good Holy Week”, in yet another reassuring public sign of his recovery from a life-threatening battle with double pneumonia.

Many in the crowd reached out to touch Francis’ hand or garments as he was brought in a wheelchair down a ramp to the main altar, where he issued his brief greeting into a microphone. Francis was not wearing nasal tubes for supplemental oxygen, as he had during a similar appearance last Sunday.

