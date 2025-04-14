Pope Francis greets faithful at end of Palm Sunday Mass

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  Vatican City
Agencies |

Francis was not wearing nasal tubes for supplemental oxygen, as he had during a similar appearance last Sunday.

Pope Francis during a surprise appearance after Palm Sunday mass in The Vatican. PIC/AFP

A convalescing Pope Francis greeted the crowd in St Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday, wishing more than 20,000 faithful a “Good Palm Sunday, a good Holy Week”, in yet another reassuring public sign of his recovery from a life-threatening battle with double pneumonia.


Many in the crowd reached out to touch Francis’ hand or garments as he was brought in a wheelchair down a ramp to the main altar, where he issued his brief greeting into a microphone. Francis was not wearing nasal tubes for supplemental oxygen, as he had during a similar appearance last Sunday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


