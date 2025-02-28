Breaking News
Pope Francis has overcome the worst: Doctors

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Rome
Agencies |

“As in past days, the night was tranquil and the pope now is resting.”

People pray for the health of Pope Francis in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Pope Francis reached the two-week mark recovery from pneumonia Friday as doctors suggested he had overcome the most critical phase of the infection while holding out on declaring him out of danger. The Vatican’s early Friday update also suggested a level of normalcy and routine as the 88-year-old Pope continues recovering at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. “As in past days, the night was tranquil and the pope now is resting.”


In their Thursday evening bulletin, doctors said Francis’ clinical condition had confirmed that he was improving. He was alternating the high-flow supplemental oxygen he had been receiving by a nasal tube with a mask in a sign of improved respiratory function. Additionally, he left his hospital room to go to his nearby private chapel to pray, while continuing with respiratory physiotherapy and work, the Vatican said.


For the second day in a row, doctors avoided saying Francis was in critical condition, suggesting he had overcome the most acute phase of the infection. But they said “further days of clinical stability are needed”.


