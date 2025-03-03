For the third weekend in a row, Francis cancelled the appointment delivering the Angelus prayer.

People prayer around the statue of John Paul II in Rome. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Pope Francis skips Sunday blessing for 3rd weekend x 00:00

Pope Francis was in stable condition and resting on Sunday as he continued his recovery from double pneumonia, but again skipped his weekly noon blessing to avoid even a brief public appearance. For the third weekend in a row, Francis cancelled the appointment delivering the Angelus prayer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He could have delivered it from his 10th floor hospital suite at the Gemelli hospital if he were well enough. Instead, the Vatican planned to distribute the prepared text as Francis continued his recovery. “The night was quiet, the Pope is still resting,” the Vatican said in its Sunday update. He had no fever or signs of elevated white blood cells, which would signal his body was still fighting an infection.

Doctors on Saturday reported that Francis was in stable condition, with no mention of him being critical, signalling continued improvement again. Their upbeat assessment came a day after a respiratory crisis that resulted in him being put on noninvasive mechanical ventilation. The 88-year-old Pope though had a “good response” to treatment.Agencies

Transgender women pray for Pope

Moira Camila Garnica and a group of fellow migrant transgender women have been gathering at their parish church to pray for Pope Francis. Many grew up Catholic in Argentina like Francis, and their prayers encompass gratitude for his outreach. Several had met the Pope in person and hope that “the door he opened toward the doubly marginalised community will not be shut in the future”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever