Pope presides over Easter Sunday Mass in St Peters Square
Pope presides over Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Rome
Agencies

Top

"Peace is never made with weapons, but with outstretched hands and open hearts," Francis said, to applause from the wind-swept crowd below.

Pope presides over Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square

Francis appeared in good form during the service. Pic/AP

Rallying from a winter-long bout of respiratory problems, Pope Francis led some 30,000 people in Easter celebrations Sunday, making a strong appeal for a cease-fire in Gaza and a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine. Francis presided over Easter Sunday Mass in a flower-decked St Peter's Square and then delivered a heartfelt prayer for peace in his annual roundup of global crises delivered from the loggia overlooking the piazza. In between, he made several loops around the piazza in his popemobile, greeting well-wishers.


"Peace is never made with weapons, but with outstretched hands and open hearts," Francis said, to applause from the wind-swept crowd below. Francis appeared in good form, despite having celebrated the 2½-hour nighttime Easter Vigil just hours before. The pontiff, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling respiratory problems all winter.


Smiling King Charles attends Easter Sunday service in Windsor


A smiling King Charles III attended the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, marking the British monarch's first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was made public last month. The 75-year-old royal was joined by wife Queen Camilla, 76, as the couple walked up waving to the gathered crowds outside the chapel, where royals have traditionally attended the holy service.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pope francis easter gaza strip russia ukraine world news rome International news
