Home > News > World News > Article > Pope sat up in hospital making quick recovery

'Pope sat up in hospital, making quick recovery'

Updated on: 21 February,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  Rome
Agencies |

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened.

'Pope sat up in hospital, making quick recovery'

Pope Francis arrives for an event at The Vatican. File pic/AP

‘Pope sat up in hospital, making quick recovery’
Pope Francis is continuing his recovery from pneumonia, eating breakfast out of bed on Thursday morning after a sixth peaceful night at the hospital, the Vatican said.


Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a new update after confirming late on Wednesday that new blood tests showed a “slight improvement” in some inflammation indices for the 88-year-old pontiff, who had an acute case of pneumonia in 2023 and is prone to respiratory infections in winter.


Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors on Tuesday diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs, on top of a polymicrobial infection in his respiratory tract, meaning a combination of bacteria, viral and other organisms. He is taking a combination of antibiotics and cortisone for asthmatic bronchitis.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

