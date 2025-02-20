‘Pope sat up in hospital, making quick recovery’

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened.

Pope Francis arrives for an event at The Vatican. File pic/AP

Pope Francis is continuing his recovery from pneumonia, eating breakfast out of bed on Thursday morning after a sixth peaceful night at the hospital, the Vatican said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a new update after confirming late on Wednesday that new blood tests showed a “slight improvement” in some inflammation indices for the 88-year-old pontiff, who had an acute case of pneumonia in 2023 and is prone to respiratory infections in winter.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors on Tuesday diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs, on top of a polymicrobial infection in his respiratory tract, meaning a combination of bacteria, viral and other organisms. He is taking a combination of antibiotics and cortisone for asthmatic bronchitis.

