Home > News > World News > Article > Pope suffered 2 episodes of respiratory insufficiency

‘Pope suffered 2 episodes of respiratory insufficiency’

Updated on: 05 March,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Vatican City
Agencies |

Pope Francis’s test values are unchanged, suggesting that he does not have leukocytosis (a high white blood cell count).

‘Pope suffered 2 episodes of respiratory insufficiency’

The pontiff’s clinical condition remains complex. Pic/AFP

Pope Francis suffered two episodes of “acute respiratory insufficiency” on Monday as the 88-year-old pontiff continues to battle pneumonia, according to Vatican News, citing the Holy See Press Office.


In a statement on Monday, the Holy See Press Office said, “Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.”


In a statement, the Holy See Press Office said, “In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times. The prognosis remains guarded,” Vatican News reported.


Pope Francis’s test values are unchanged, suggesting that he does not have leukocytosis (a high white blood cell count).

