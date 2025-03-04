Pope Francis’s test values are unchanged, suggesting that he does not have leukocytosis (a high white blood cell count).

The pontiff’s clinical condition remains complex. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Pope suffered 2 episodes of respiratory insufficiency’ x 00:00

Pope Francis suffered two episodes of “acute respiratory insufficiency” on Monday as the 88-year-old pontiff continues to battle pneumonia, according to Vatican News, citing the Holy See Press Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Monday, the Holy See Press Office said, “Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.”

In a statement, the Holy See Press Office said, “In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times. The prognosis remains guarded,” Vatican News reported.

Pope Francis’s test values are unchanged, suggesting that he does not have leukocytosis (a high white blood cell count).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever