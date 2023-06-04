Breaking News
Pope warns of corruption in fund raising

Updated on: 04 June,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Vatican City
Agencies

“Please don’t reduce POM to money,” Francis said, referring to the Italian acronym of the Pontifical Mission Societies

Pope Francis

Pope Francis warned the Vatican’s missionary fundraisers on Saturday not to allow financial corruption to creep into their work, insisting that spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations.


“Please don’t reduce POM to money,” Francis said, referring to the Italian acronym of the Pontifical Mission Societies. “This is a medium, a means. Does it take money? Yes, but don’t reduce it, it is bigger than money,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


world news pope francis

