According to officials, four of the workers engaged in filling the roof were injured in the collapse incident that took place at around 8:00 pm

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Portion of under-construction medical college building collapses in Gujarat's Morbi; 4 injured x 00:00

At least four workers were injured after a portion of an under-construction medical college building in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Friday evening, officials said.

According to officials, four of the workers engaged in filling the roof were injured in the collapse incident that took place at around 8:00 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that the incident, which took place during the filling work on the first floor of the medical college's new building, resulted in a slab collapse, leaving at least four workers injured.

Following the information, officials, along with other college authorities, rushed to the spot to oversee the situation and provide assistance.

All injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.

Another labourer was reportedly trapped under the debris, and an operation for his rescue was ongoing.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever