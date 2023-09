Post-tropical cyclone Lee makes landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada with winds of 70 miles per hour

The storm's centre came ashore about 215 kilometers west of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the US National Hurricane Centre. That's about 80 kilometers southeast of Eastport, Maine.

The centre of post-tropical cyclone Lee made landfall Saturday in Nova Scotia, Canada with sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), US weather officials said Saturday. The storm's centre came ashore about 215 kilometers west of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the US National Hurricane Centre. That's about 80 kilometers southeast of Eastport, Maine.

Once a hurricane and still almost as strong as one, storm Lee brought high winds, rough surf and torrential rains Saturday to a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada, toppling trees, swamping coastlines and cutting power to tens of thousands. Many denizens shrugged off Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, as not much worse than the region's famous and frequent nor'easters, a similarity some meteorologists acknowledged even while warning people not to underestimate it.

The storm's centre was expected to make landfall in Canada at near hurricane strength on Saturday afternoon, then weaken as it moved into New Brunswick and the Gulf of St. Lawrence, forecasters said. In the United States, a tropical storm warning was in effect for a 230-mile stretch from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to the eastern end of Maine. That included Bar Harbor, the touristy gateway to Acadia National Park, where officials closed a parking lot at a pier as high tide moved in and waves crashed against seawalls.

Lee flooded coastal roads and boats in Nova Scotia, knocked down power lines and trees, and took ferries out of service as it fanned anxiety in a region still reeling from wildfires and severe flooding this summer. Nova Scotia's largest airport, Halifax Stanfield International, had no incoming or outgoing flights scheduled Saturday.

"People are exhausted. ... It's so much in such a small time period," said Pam Lovelace, a councilor in Halifax, the capital. "From a mental health perspective, we're asking people to check in on their neighbours." A tropical storm warning was in effect for much of New Brunswick and all of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, along with a hurricane watch for parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The storm's centre was just off southern Nova Scotia ' dozens of miles southeast of Eastport, Maine ' with maximum sustained winds near 110 kph, the US National Hurricane Center said in its 2 pm EDT advisory. Hurricane strength is 119 kph. Hurricane-force winds extended as far as 220 kilometers from Lee's centre, with tropical-storm-force winds extending as far as 630 kilometers ' enough to cover all of Maine and much of Maritime Canada.

The storm was so big that it caused power outages several hundred miles from its center. At midday Saturday, 11 per cent of electricity customers in Maine lacked power, along with nearly a third of Nova Scotia, 8 per cent of New Brunswick and 3 per cent of Prince Edward Island.

Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet was predicted for the Maine coast, and the US hurricane centre warned it would be accompanied by large and destructive waves. The storm could drop as much as 4 inches of rain on parts of Maine, Massachusetts, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick through Saturday night, with the potential for local flooding, forecasters said.

The storm skirted some of the most waterlogged areas of Massachusetts that experienced severe flash flooding days earlier, when fast water washed out roads, caused sinkholes, damaged homes and flooded vehicles.

"At this point, the storm is resembling a nor'easter," said Sarah Thunberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist, referring to the fall and winter storms that often plague the region and are so named because their winds blow from the northeast. They typically have a much wider wind field than tropical systems, whose winds stay closer to a storm's centre.

But the entire region has experienced an especially wet summer ' it ranked second in the number of rainy days in Portland, Maine ' and Lee's high winds toppled trees stressed by the rain-soaked ground in Maine, the nation's most heavily wooded state.

Cruise ships found refuge at berths in Portland, while lobstermen in Bar Harbor and elsewhere pulled traps from the water and hauled boats inland. Billy Bob Faulkingham, House Republican leader of the Maine Legislature, and another lobsterman survived after their boat overturned while hauling traps ahead of the storm Friday, officials said.

The boat's emergency locator beacon alerted authorities, and the two clung to the hull until help arrived, said Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell. The 42-foot boat sank. "They're very lucky to be alive," he said. Lee lashed the US Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda before turning northward, and heavy swells were causing life-threatening surf and rip currents in the US and Canada, according to the hurricane centre.

Forecasters urged residents to stay home: "Nothing good can come from checking out the big waves and how strong the wind truly is," said Kyle Leavitt, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Management Organization.

But many ventured out anyway. Among them was Ren Renton on Maine's Bailey Island, a slender spit jutting into the Gulf of Maine. "The ocean is always dynamic no matter what storm you get," she said. "It comes and goes and takes what it wants, but hopefully not too much."

Lee shares some characteristics with 2012's Superstorm Sandy. Both were once strong hurricanes that became post-tropical cyclones ' cyclonic storms that have lost most of their tropical characteristics ' before landfall. But Lee was not expected to be nearly as destructive as Sandy, which caused billions of dollars in damage and was blamed for dozens of deaths in New York and New Jersey.

Lee also isn't anywhere near as severe as the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which a year ago washed houses into the ocean, knocked out power to most of two provinces and swept a woman into the sea, said Canadian meteorologist Jill Maepea.

Destructive hurricanes are relatively rare so far north. The Great New England Hurricane of 1938 brought gusts as high as 300 kph and sustained winds of 195 kph at Massachusetts' Blue Hill Observatory. But there have been no storms that powerful in recent years.

