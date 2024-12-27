Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Prayers tears mark 20 years since deadly tsunami

Prayers, tears mark 20 years since deadly tsunami

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Indonesia
Agencies |

Top

Indonesia suffered the highest number of deaths, but India, Sri Lanka and Thailand were also badly hit.

Prayers, tears mark 20 years since deadly tsunami

Survivors rummage through debris in Indonesia. File pic

Listen to this article
Prayers, tears mark 20 years since deadly tsunami
x
00:00

People started gathering in prayer today and visiting mass graves in Aceh, one of the worst-hit areas by the Boxing Day Indian Ocean tsunami which killed an estimated 230,000 people across a dozen countries.


The tsunami was triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake that struck off the west coast of North Sumatra, Indonesia, at 7.59 am local time on 26 December 2004. Indonesia suffered the highest number of deaths, but India, Sri Lanka and Thailand were also badly hit.


People in Thailand gather to mark the anniversary. PIC/SKY NEWS
People in Thailand gather to mark the anniversary. PIC/SKY NEWS


Many wept openly at the mass grave in Ulee Lheue village, where more than 14,000 unidentified and unclaimed tsunami victims are buried. It is one of several mass graves in Banda Aceh, the capital of Indonesia’s northernmost province. Footage also showed people visiting a mass grave in Siron.

In Thailand, people gathered in Phang Nga province to honour the victims and those affected. Survivors and relatives of tsunami victims in Sri Lanka gathered at the coastal village of Pereliya and laid flowers at a memorial commemorating nearly 2,000 passengers who died when their train, the Queen of the Sea, was hit by the wave. Just a few dozen people are believed to have survived.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indonesia world news International news tsunami

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK