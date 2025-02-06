Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Preparations for exodus of Gaza residents begin

Updated on: 07 February,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Egypt warns move could affect peace treaty with Israel

Palestinians walk past collapsed buildings along Saftawi street in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip. PIC/AFP

Israel said on Thursday it has begun preparations for the departure of large numbers of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in line with US President Donald Trump’s plan for the territory. Officials meanwhile said Egypt has launched a diplomatic blitz behind the scenes to try and head off the plan.


The Palestinians and much of the international community have rejected Trump’s proposal, fearing Israel will never allow the refugees to return and that it would destabilize the region. Egypt has warned that such a plan could undermine its peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of stability and American influence in the Middle East for decades.


Saudi Arabia, another key US ally, has also rejected any mass transfer of Palestinians and says it will not normalise relations with Israel—a key goal of the Trump administration—without the creation of a Palestinian state that includes Gaza. Israeli leaders have welcomed Trump’s proposal and portrayed the possible mass departure of Palestinians from the war-ravaged territory as voluntary. There were no immediate signs of such preparations on the ground.


Meanwhile, US officials later appeared to dial back the proposal, saying the relocation of Palestinians would be temporary and that Trump had not committed to putting American boots on the ground or spending American tax dollars in Gaza. Trump had said he wanted to “permanently” resettle most of Gaza’s population in other countries and for the US to take charge of clearing debris and rebuilding Gaza as a ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ for all people. He did not rule out the deployment of US troops there.

