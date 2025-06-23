The strikes were part of Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted three major nuclear facilities in Iran — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The move marks one of the most significant escalations between the two nations in recent years

President Donald Trump. File pic

Listen to this article Trump hints at ‘regime change’ in Iran after US strikes nuclear sites x 00:00

United States President (US) Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to hint at the possibility of “regime change” in Iran, a day after the US carried out "massive precision" airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities, news agency ANI reported.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” He used the acronym “MIGA” as a twist on his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

In a separate post, he hailed the operation’s success, claiming that the damage to Iran’s nuclear sites was “monumental”, and praised the skill of the US military.

“The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military,” he wrote.

Trump also shared an update on the return of American pilots involved in the operation: “The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!”

The strikes were part of Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted three major nuclear facilities in Iran — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The move marks one of the most significant escalations between the two nations in recent years.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at a media briefing alongside Air Force General Dan Caine, Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that the precision airstrikes had been carried out on Saturday night under the direction of President Trump.

“Last night, on President Trump’s order, the US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran – Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz – in order to destroy or severely degrade Iran’s nuclear programme,” Hegseth said. “As the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs will demonstrate, it was an incredible and overwhelming success.”

He further stated that the mission aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, not attacking the Iranian military or civilians. “It’s worth noting that the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people,” he said.

While Trump’s posts have sparked speculation about a shift in US strategy, Hegseth clarified that the operation was “not and has not been about regime change”, emphasising that the primary objective was to set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

(With ANI inputs)