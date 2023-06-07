The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex accused the tabloid newspapers of “inciting hatred” against him as a young royal and casting him as a “thicko”, “cheat”, “underage drinker” and “irresponsible drug taker”, referring to some of the media labels he felt associated with over the years.

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Prince Harry makes landmark court appearance against tabloids x 00:00

Prince Harry on Tuesday became the first senior British royal to give evidence in a high court trial in over 100 years as he appeared in the witness box here to allege “utterly vile” unlawful information gathering, including by phone hacking, by journalists working for the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex accused the tabloid newspapers of “inciting hatred” against him as a young royal and casting him as a “thicko”, “cheat”, “underage drinker” and “irresponsible drug taker”, referring to some of the media labels he felt associated with over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I genuinely feel that in every relationship that I’ve ever had ' be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there’s always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press,” reads his witness statement released as Harry gave oral evidence in court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever