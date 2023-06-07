Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead in Marine Drive hostel room
Cloud over GMLR contractor: Firm’s fate hangs on Bihar report
Mumbai: Serial molester preying around colleges held
Maharashtra: State govt signs hydropower MoUs for Rs 71,000 crore
Mumbai: Notorious housebreakers arrested
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Prince Harry makes landmark court appearance against tabloids

Prince Harry makes landmark court appearance against tabloids

Updated on: 07 June,2023 08:28 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex accused the tabloid newspapers of “inciting hatred” against him as a young royal and casting him as a “thicko”, “cheat”, “underage drinker” and “irresponsible drug taker”, referring to some of the media labels he felt associated with over the years.

Prince Harry makes landmark court appearance against tabloids

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Prince Harry makes landmark court appearance against tabloids
x
00:00

Prince Harry on Tuesday became the first senior British royal to give evidence in a high court trial in over 100 years as he appeared in the witness box here to allege “utterly vile” unlawful information gathering, including by phone hacking, by journalists working for the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).


The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex accused the tabloid newspapers of “inciting hatred” against him as a young royal and casting him as a “thicko”, “cheat”, “underage drinker” and “irresponsible drug taker”, referring to some of the media labels he felt associated with over the years.


“I genuinely feel that in every relationship that I’ve ever had ' be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there’s always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press,” reads his witness statement released as Harry gave oral evidence in court.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

prince harry world news news united kingdom london

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK