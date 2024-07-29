Priti Patel pledges unity in race to replace Sunak as Oppn Leader

The 52-year-old parliamentarian pledged to unite her party and turn the Conservatives into an election “winning machine” once again under her leadership.

Priti Patel, the UK’s former home secretary, on Sunday became the first female and Indian-origin candidate to enter the race to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Opposition Conservative Party.

The 52-year-old parliamentarian pledged to unite her party and turn the Conservatives into an election “winning machine” once again under her leadership.

The Conservative Party earlier this month faced a historic defeat under the leadership of former prime minister Sunak in the general election.

She now goes head-to-head with former ministers James Cleverley, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride and Robert Jenrick, who have all entered the leadership contest formally before Monday’s deadline for nominations.

“It isn’t our heroic members who failed, but politicians’ distraction from public service,” said Patel in a statement announcing her candidacy.

