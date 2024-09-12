The arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has sparked a global debate on the balance between privacy and security in the digital age. French authorities' charges against Telegram have raised questions about government regulation of online networks.
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov/ Facebook
