Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Home > News > World News > Article > Privacy vs Security Telegram CEOs arrest reignites global debate

Privacy vs Security: Telegram CEO's arrest reignites global debate

Premium

Updated on: 12 September,2024 11:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

Top

The arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has sparked a global debate on the balance between privacy and security in the digital age. French authorities' charges against Telegram have raised questions about government regulation of online networks.

Privacy vs Security: Telegram CEO's arrest reignites global debate

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov/ Facebook

Telegram Chief Executive Officer Pavel Durov’s arrest reignited a global debate on the delicate balance between privacy and security in the digital age. The French authorities' charges against Telegram, including a lack of content control and encouraging illegal activity, have prompted questions about governments' responsibility in regulating online networks.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Cybersecurity Digital World privacy world news International news Technology Technology News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK