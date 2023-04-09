Breaking News
Private helicopter crashes in Nepal; pilot and passenger rescued: Officials

Updated on: 09 April,2023 08:34 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI

Representational Pic. iStock


A chopper belonging to private helicopter service provider Heli Everest that had gone out of contact on Sunday morning was found crashed in West Central Nepal's Dhaulagiri without any casualty as the pilot and the lone passenger onboard were rescued, officials said.


The chopper, which flew at 11.01 am on Sunday, had gone out of contact after it was hit by strong winds.



According to Phurwa Sherpa of Heli Everest, the wreckage of the helicopter was located at 12:40 pm, and the pilot was safely rescued and transported to Kathmandu for medical treatment.


"The chopper was flown by Priya Adhikari, the only female helicoptor pilot of Nepal. The pilot and a Nepali Sherpa passenger who were on board the chopper have been rescued from the site unhurt. They were flown to Kathmandu after first aid treatment," he said.

The chopper was carrying goods for Italian mountaineers around Dhaulagiri base camp, when the accident occurred.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has formed a committee to investigate into the incident.

