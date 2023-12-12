The attack on the vessel comes as threats have increased from Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the area over the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip.

Houthi Rebel. Representative Image/AFP

Listen to this article Private intelligence firms say ship was attacked off Yemen as Houthi rebel threats grow x 00:00

A ship off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea has been attacked, private intelligence firms said Tuesday.

The attack on the vessel comes as threats have increased from Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the area over the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though rebel military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said an important announcement would be coming from them in the coming hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The private intelligence firms Ambrey and Dryad Global confirmed the attack happened near the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula, but said they had no other details.

The US and British militaries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever