Protest against Bangladesh in Toronto

The protest outside the Bangladesh Consulate in Toronto. Pic/ANI

Canadian Hindus on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Bangladeshi Consulate in Toronto to seek justice and protection of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Despite the cold winter weather, a significant number of Canadian Hindus gathered outside the Bangladeshi consulate to voice their concerns. The protesters chanted slogans with banners in their hands written: ‘Shame Shame Bangladesh’, ‘Mohammed Younus A Murderer’, ‘Hindu Lives Matter’ and ‘Stop Hindu Genocide’. The protesters urged the Canadian and Indian governments, and the international community to press the Bangladeshi Government to protect Hindus and other minorities.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, “What’s happening is in Bangladesh they’re genociding Hindus, they’re assaulting our women, they’re raping our children, they’re doing whatever they can because the Hindus are a minority and they’re trying to overrun the Hindu minorities. That’s what they have done in Pakistan and in Afghanistan. Now they’re trying to do the same in Bangladesh. We are here to support our brothers and sisters all over the world to unite and show our concern.”

