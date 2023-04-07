Breaking News
Protests again grip France but Emmanuel Macron not backing down

Updated on: 07 April,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Paris
In Paris, rat catchers set the tone by hurling the cadavers of rodents at City Hall

Protests again grip France but Emmanuel Macron not backing down

Demonstrators march Thursday in Nantes. Pic/AP


Protesters disrupted traffic at Paris’ main airport and gathered again in other French cities on Thursday for strikes and demonstrations seeking to get President Emmanuel Macron to scrap pension reforms that have ignited a monthslong firestorm of public anger.


In Paris, rat catchers set the tone by hurling the cadavers of rodents at City Hall. That protest Wednesday was one of the more shocking illustrations of how Macron’s plans to raise the national retirement age from 62 to 64 have infuriated workers. At Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, about 100 demonstrators blocked a road leading to Terminal 1 on Thursday morning and entered the terminal building, the airport operator said. It said flights were unaffected.



Bring Russia to its senses: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron appealed on Thursday to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, to “bring Russia to its senses”. “I know I can count on you, under the two principles I just mentioned, to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi. “We need to find a lasting peace,” he said. Macron was accompanied to Beijing by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a show of European unity.

