Residents in Balochistan are protesting against rising violence and lawlessness following the murder of a security guard, Fida Hussain, by death squads during a bank robbery. Demonstrators call for immediate justice and highlight the pervasive fear among local communities.

Protests in Buleda demand justice for Fida Hussain, a murdered security guard. Local communities condemn the inaction of authorities amid rising violence. Demonstrators threaten to escalate protests if no action is taken against armed groups.

Protests erupted in the Buleda area of Balochistan as residents called for immediate justice following the murder of Fida Hussain, a security guard killed by death squads during a bank robbery. Demonstrators rallied for the arrest of Hussain's killers, reflecting widespread frustration over ongoing lawlessness and violence in the region.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a prominent group in the area, stated on social media platform X, "This protest is not an isolated incident but part of a larger movement against the deteriorating security conditions and unchecked violence across Balochistan." They highlighted the pervasive influence of death squads operating freely in Buleda and Zamuran, instilling fear and creating an environment of terror among local communities. The group framed these actions as part of a systematic approach aimed at erasing Baloch identity and existence.





Participants from surrounding areas, including Menaz, Salo, and Chub Koshk, marched to Bit Buleda, with many local businesses and markets closing in solidarity. Protesters drew attention to the plight of Hussain's family, who have been displaced from their homes and are now demanding justice publicly.





Local residents condemned the government’s inaction, asserting that they can no longer mourn in silence. "We will take our grief to the streets," a protest leader warned, stating that if authorities do not respond adequately, protests could escalate to include sit-ins along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route. This demonstration underscored the lawlessness that has engulfed Buleda and Zamuran, where state-sponsored death squads operate unchecked.





Earlier on Saturday, residents of Mand in Balochistan's Kech district also protested against a recent surge in armed robberies and alleged terrorist activities occurring under the cover of darkness. Protesters claimed that armed groups have been invading homes and stealing valuables, while security forces have reportedly been reluctant to intervene, as per ANI reports.





Demonstrators expressed their frustration, alleging that these armed groups operate with official backing, and that political leaders and public representatives are aware of their identities. They raised serious concerns about the sources of the weapons and resources available to these groups, hinting at broader complicity.





Furthermore, protesters chastised local security forces for their failure to file formal complaints (FIRs) against the attackers. They insisted that the primary role of security forces should be to protect citizens, yet many officers appear more focused on their own safety than that of the public. As tensions continue to rise, residents have warned that if their elected representatives do not take decisive action, they will escalate their protests further.

