Protests in Kenya against proposed taxes

Protests in Kenya against proposed taxes

Updated on: 22 June,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Nairobi
Agencies |

Protesters, who began their demonstrations in a first round on Tuesday, are demanding that lawmakers vote against the legislation, which is expected to cause additional financial burden.

Protests in Kenya against proposed taxes

Protesters in the streets of Nairobi on Thursday. Pic/AP

Thousands demonstrated Thursday in Kenya’s capital and across the country against new tax proposals by the administration of President William Ruto in its annual budget legislation.


The protests brought Nairobi’s central business district to a standstill as horse-riding riot police fired tear-gas and water cannons on demonstrators who advanced towards parliament buildings, where lawmakers debated the finance bill.


Protesters, who began their demonstrations in a first round on Tuesday, are demanding that lawmakers vote against the legislation, which is expected to cause additional financial burden.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

