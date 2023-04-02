Prototype app can use phones for prediabetes detection

The system is aimed at increasing early detection of prediabetes

Researchers from the University of Washington have developed a system called GlucoScreen that leverages the capacitive touch sensing capabilities of any smartphone to measure blood glucose levels without the need for a separate reader. The system is aimed at increasing early detection of prediabetes.

Prediabetes is marked by elevated blood sugar levels. GlucoScreen is designed to make glucose testing less costly and more accessible, particularly for one-time screening of a large population. GlucoScreen is plug-and-play and does not require complicated electronic components, which minimises the cost to manufacture the strip and the power required for it to operate.

