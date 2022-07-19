Proud of my in-laws: Sunak hits back over wife’s wealth

“It’s an incredibly Conservative story, actually it’s a story that I’m really proud of and as Prime Minister, I want to ensure that we can create more stories like theirs here at home,” he said

Sunak with wife Akshata Murthy

The UK’s prime ministerial race frontrunner, Rishi Sunak, spoke of his pride in what his Indian parents-in-law—Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty—had achieved, as he fought back over media commentary around wife Akshata’s family wealth.

In a televised debate, the 42-year-old UK-born former Chancellor was asked about his wife’s tax affairs which had been in the headlines earlier this year, when she voluntarily relinquished her legal non-domicile status to pay taxes on her Indian income from Infosys shares also in the UK.

“There is a commentary about my wife’s family’s wealth. So, let me just address that head-on because I think it’s worth doing because I’m actually incredibly proud of what my parents-in-law built.

“My father-in-law came from absolutely nothing, just had a dream and a couple of hundred pounds that my mother-in-law’s savings provided him, and with that he went on to build one of the world’s largest, most respected, most successful companies that by the way employs thousands of people here in the United Kingdom,” he said.

