The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protested Imran Khan's detention on Saturday, claiming that his arrest by Pakistan's military administration, led by General Asim Munir, violates the United Nations' Nelson Mandela Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

Imran Khan's initial arrest by the Pakistani Rangers on May 9, 2023, sparked significant protests across the country. He was detained on Islamabad High Court grounds as part of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust issue, reported ANI.

According to the report, in a post on X, the PTI party cited a United Nations study from June 2024, which indicated that Khan's arrest was arbitrary and violated international categories I, II, and III of detention. The party went on to say that the UN investigation concluded Khan's arrest had no legal basis and looked to be intended to disqualify him from future political contests.

The PTI’s post on X read, "2 November 2024: Imran Khan has been arbitrarily detained for 455 days. The authoritarian military regime, under General Asim Munir, has kept Imran Khan in illegal detention, in conditions that violate the United Nations’ Nelson Mandela rules: isolated, in solitary confinement in a cage, without electricity, sunlight, reliable food, medical aid, or even basic facilities."

Reportedly, the post continued, "The #UNReportOnImranKhan released in June 2024 states -- ‘The deprivation of liberty of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi… is arbitrary and falls within categories I, II, and III.’ The Working Group concludes his detention has no legal basis and was intended to block him from political office. The Government of Pakistan is urged to take immediate steps to bring Mr. Khan’s situation into line with relevant international standards. A suitable remedy would be his immediate release, along with enforceable rights to compensation and reparations in accordance with international law."

The PTI also highlighted an Amnesty International study that condemned Khan's incarceration, citing "severe violations of fair trial standards" under international human rights law. According to the PTI statement, Amnesty International also cited the apparent "weaponisation of the legal system" to jail Khan and prohibit his political activity, the ANI report stated.

On 11 September 2024, Amnesty International released a statement, which PTI quoted: "A year since Imran Khan’s sentencing, Amnesty International has documented multiple fair trial violations against international human rights standards, resulting in his arbitrary detention and denial of his right to liberty. We have observed a clear pattern of legal weaponisation to keep Imran Khan detained and prevent him from political activities. Amnesty International calls on Pakistani authorities to release Imran Khan from arbitrary detention immediately."