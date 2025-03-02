Pull-out game weak?

This Tanzanian man turned “expanding your family” into a full-time job

Mzee Ernesto Muinuchi Kapinga married his first wife in 1961 and began expanding his family soon after. PICS/YOUTUBE

If you think having two kids is a bit much in this economy, prepare to have your mind blown with this one. In a faraway village in Tanzania, there exists a man, Mzee Ernesto Muinuchi Kapinga who has created a small world of his own. This man with a crazy rizz is married to 16 women with over 100 children and an insane 144 grandchildren! Do two kids sound too expensive right now? Bet not!

At the request of his father who had merely asked him to expand his clan, Ernesto Kapinga took it for real. He married his first wife in 1961, and had his first child a year later. However, Kapinga’s father was not impressed. Now with 16 wives, hopefully life seems more peaceful. Of the 16 wives, seven are sisters. Talk about a family bond! They now live in harmony and claim to have no share of jealousy among themselves. “This is not just a home, it is a system, and it works,” Kapinga, the father, proudly said. The family finds its sustenance in farming and yielding crops on their own. Basically, it is an ecosystem adding on to Tanzania’s economy. Crazy plan.

100 children, 16 wives, 144 grand-children

Call Me Daddy

From “Hi Aunty” to “Marry Me”, this couple’s story beats any modern love story so far



Pic/OddityCentral

Imagine having to call your classmate papa. That is exactly the case for Midori’s daughter. Midori was the mother of Isamu Tomoika’s classmate. Little did they know their fates were to be intertwined. This viral Japanese couple said that Isamu, now 32 years old, first saw Midori at a parent-teacher meet at his school. Of course that’s how typical love stories start, don’t they? However, twenty years later, when they met again, Isamu was rejected by Midori because of the significant age gap. However, after many fascinating dates and constant confessions, Midori’s heart faltered. How could she say no now? Isamu showed his commitment to the 53 year old woman by buying a house worth Rs 2.2 crore for them. The two tied the knot in July of last year.

So Shellfish!



PIC/FACEBOOK

The town of Geraardsbergen in Belgium has been seen celebrating the Krakelingen festival for over 600 years. Unfortunately, it has been banned by the government this year under a new animal welfare law. Belgium citizens are enraged with this order with the town mayor joining in the protests too. Seems a bit fishy but okay.

Not One Star



PIC/INSTAGRAM

When two male customers dared to drop a poor review of a top rated ramen eatery in Kyoto, Japan, the owner threatened to rope in the Yakuza. He went to the lengths of showing their pictures with a cash reward to whoever could track them down. A word of advice for the bad reviewers? Maybe keep it to yourself.

Nature: 1 Man: 0



PIC/OddityCentral

Buriticupu, a Brazilian town of 55,000 residents, is vanishing. Giant sinkholes have been swallowing streets and entire Neighborhoods.Heavy rains have only made things worse, causing craters up to 20 meters deep. In the last decade, one sinkhole alone has devoured three streets and 50 houses. Over 1,200 people have been evacuated.

Step on me



PIC/INSTAGRAM

Halsey is back with another power move. The star dropped their new single, “Safeword,” this week. To tease the release, they shared a 13-second glimpse of the music video which features Halsey in studded lingerie, a leather jacket, and knee-high stilettos. Oh, and a man on the floor in a submission mask, with Halsey’s boot firmly on his throat. The clip ends with them smirking, “You are not the boss of me.” What a queen indeed!