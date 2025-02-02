Breaking News
Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Punxsutawney (US)
Agencies |

Top

The annual ritual goes back more than a century in western Pennsylvania, with far older roots in European folklore, but it took the 1993 ‘Groundhog Day’ movie to transform the event into what it is today

Punxsutawney Phil almost always predicts the same Groundhog Day forecast. Pic/AP

Punxsutawney Phil to predict end of winter
Punxsutawney Phil’s team of top-hatted associates will issue the woodchuck’s weather verdict as the sun rises on Sunday, telling the world whether he is predicting wintry conditions for the next six weeks or an early spring.


The annual ritual goes back more than a century in western Pennsylvania, with far older roots in European folklore, but it took the 1993 ‘Groundhog Day’ movie to transform the event into what it is today.


Last year’s crowd may have been a record and organisers braced for a similar turnout on Sunday.


