Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > World News > Article > Putin agrees in principle with proposal for Ukraine ceasefire

Putin agrees in principle with proposal for Ukraine ceasefire

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

Thanks PM Modi, Trump for ‘noble mission’ to resolve conflict

Putin agrees in principle with proposal for Ukraine ceasefire

A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid debris in an abandoned area in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Putin agrees in principle with proposal for Ukraine ceasefire
x
00:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he agrees in principle with a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, but he emphasised that the terms are yet to be worked out and added that any truce should pave the way to lasting peace.


“The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it,” Putin told a news conference in Moscow. “But there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to talk about it with our American colleagues and partners and, perhaps, have a call with President Trump and discuss it with him.”


Washington and Ukraine  endorsed a 30-day temporary truce after a meeting between their respective delegations in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump said there have been “good signals” coming out of Russia and offered guarded optimism about Putin’s statement. He reiterated that he’s ready to speak with Putin and underscored that it was time to end the war.


Meanwhile, Putin on Thursday also thanked world leaders, including President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their “noble mission” to end the fighting between Ukraine and Russia.

US drops envoy from talks

President Trump’s special envoy for Russia-Ukraine negotiations, Keith Kellogg, has been excluded from high-level discussions aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, according to news reports. A Russian official said that Kellog did not attend the US-Russia summit in Riyadh on February 18 because Putin thought the “former American general was too pro-Ukraine”.

‘Russia manipulating deal’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused President Putin of manipulating the ceasefire proposal, stating that Moscow is crowding the idea with preconditions designed to delay or derail progress. In a post on X, Zelensky said, “Right now, we have all heard from Russia Putin’s highly predictable and manipulative words in response to the idea of a ceasefire on the front lines—at this moment he is, in fact, preparing to reject it.” Zelensky argued that while Ukraine has accepted the US-backed proposal for an unconditional ceasefire on land, at sea, and in the air, Russia continues to create obstacles to avoid a resolution.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump narendra modi russia ukraine vladimir putin world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK