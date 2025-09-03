Before sitting down for the talks, Putin lauded the role played by North Korean troops who, he said, had shown "bravery and heroism" in fighting alongside Russian forces against a Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region

The meeting took place at the Diaoyutai State Guest House, shortly after the two leaders travelled together from a formal reception in the same car — a gesture underscoring the deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, according to the Kremlin, reported AP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Beijing on Tuesday for high-level bilateral talks after their joint appearance at a grand military parade hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2.

Before sitting down for the talks, Putin lauded the role played by North Korean troops who, he said, had shown "bravery and heroism" in fighting alongside Russian forces against a Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region. South Korean intelligence estimates that North Korea has deployed roughly 15,000 troops to Russia since last year and supplied substantial quantities of military hardware, including artillery and ballistic missiles, in support of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, now in its third year.

In his opening remarks, the North Korean leader emphasised the strengthening partnership between his country and Russia since the signing of a strategic pact in June 2024, reported AP.

“If there's anything I can do for you and the people of Russia, if there is more that needs to be done, I will consider it as a fraternal duty, an obligation that we surely need to bear, and will be prepared to do everything possible to help,” Kim said.

Though he did not explicitly mention the Ukraine war, the North Korean leader’s comments were widely seen as a pledge to deepen military and strategic cooperation with Russia.

The presence of the leaders in Beijing is seen as part of a broader display of solidarity among nations aligned against Western influence. Their participation in the military parade, alongside Jinping was viewed by analysts as a clear signal of unity in the face of a global order.

The parade in Tiananmen Square, featuring a lavish display of Chinese military hardware and formations, saw leaders from 26 countries in attendance, AP reported. However, leaders from the US, major Western European nations, Japan, and India were notably absent, with some countries like South Korea and Singapore sending only lower-level representatives.

Among the prominent attendees were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — both seen as close allies of Russia. Lukashenko was seen walking alongside Kim during a group photo session and was later spotted interacting with other leaders.

As Putin, Kim, and Jinping climbed the stairs to the viewing platform, the three leaders appeared to share animated conversation, offering a rare glimpse into their diplomatic chemistry. It is the first time that Kim Jong Un has participated in a multilateral event of this scale since taking power 14 years ago, and the first time all three leaders have been seen together in public.

There is speculation over whether Kim will hold a separate bilateral meeting with Xi or even a private trilateral summit involving both the Chinese and the Russian Presidents, though none of the three governments have confirmed such plans.

Observers say the event marks a symbolic shift, with Beijing showcasing its growing influence among Global South nations and positioning itself at the centre of an emerging bloc counterbalancing Western hegemony.

(With AP inputs)