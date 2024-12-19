Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Putin opens his annual press briefing to assert authority

Putin opens his annual press briefing to assert authority

Updated on: 20 December,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said the military was “advancing toward achieving our goals in the special military operation in Ukraine”.

Putin opens his annual press briefing to assert authority

Putin during his end-of-year press conference in Moscow. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Putin opens his annual press briefing to assert authority
x
00:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted about the economy and hailed his troops’ gains in Ukraine during his annual news conference and call-in show on Thursday, an event he uses to reinforce his authority and demonstrate sweeping control of the country’s political scene. Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said the military was “advancing toward achieving our goals in the special military operation in Ukraine”.


In response to a question about a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile that Russia used for the first time last month to strike Ukraine, Putin scoffed and challenged Ukraine’s Western allies to a “high-tech duel”, suggesting that Moscow could give advance notice of a strike on Kyiv with the Oreshnik missile “and see if the West could protect the city”. “Let’s see what happens,” he said with a smile.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia vladimir putin ukraine moscow world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK